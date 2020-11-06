Nvidia (NVDA +2.8% ) plans to add Epic Games' Fortnite to its GeForce Now cloud gaming service.

The inclusion would allow Fortnite to run through the Safari browser on Apple devices without appearing in the App Store.

Apple banned Fortnite after Epic tried to get around the tech giant's 30% in-app payment "tax" with its own in-app payment system. The dispute has led to a legal battle.

Nvidia's GeForce is currently available on Mac, Windows, Android, and Chromebook computers.

Nvidia wouldn't comment to CNBC about whether Fortnite would eventually make it back to iOS through a GeForce version, but the company did say "Fortnite is not confirmed for GeForce Now on platforms beyond PC, Mac and Android."

Sources: BBC, CNBC.

