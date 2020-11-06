Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.26 beats by $0.12 ; GAAP EPS of $0.12 beats by $0.09 .

Revenue of $30.64M (+22.5% Y/Y) beats by $3.78M .

Cash flow from operations was $6.7M.

“Fiscal 2020 was another outstanding year for Mitek and our third consecutive year with record revenue for each quarter. Mitek’s strong financial performance reflects the team’s commitment to helping our customers and partners navigate this challenging environment as they accelerate their digital transformation.” comments Max Carnecchia, CEO.

Press Release