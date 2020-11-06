Homology Medicines plunges (FIXX -21.4% ) on high volume as investors appear underwhelmed with results from dose-escalation portion of the Phase 1/2 study evaluating its gene therapy (HMI-102) for phenylketonuria (PKU), a rare inherited disorder characterized by an inability to break down phenylalanine ((Phe)), an amino acid that is commonly found in many foods, which accumulates in the body to toxic levels.

Alanine aminotransferases ((ALTs)) elevations were observed in cohorts 2 & 3 (mid- and high-dose), and were managed with increased steroids when necessary. High levels of ALT may indicate liver damage.

Through 52 weeks, patients in Cohort 1 (low dose) continued to show no meaningful reductions in Phe.

Through 48 weeks, one patient in Cohort 2 had Phe levels of <360 μmol/L and/or <600 μmol/L at multiple timepoints and had reached a minimum Phe level of 42 μmol/L, compared with a baseline level of 1,010 μmol/L.

Through 13 weeks, one patient in Cohort 3 had a Phe level <360 μmol/L and several Phe levels <600 μmol/L at multiple timepoints and had reached a minimum Phe level of 303 μmol/L, compared with a baseline level of 1,060 μmol/L.

The company has selected two doses for the expansion phase: the mid-dose from Cohort 2 and a dose between the doses in Cohorts 2 and 3. Homology believes the latter dose can potentially improve Phe reductions, as well as reduce the steroid exposure that was required at the high-dose.