Havertys (HVT -2.3% ) says its board authorized a special cash dividend to be paid on both classes of shares.

A o2.00 per share dividend will be paid on the common stock and $1.90 per share will be doled out on the Class A common stock.

The board also approved an increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.22 per share on the common stock and $0.20 per share on the Class A common stock.

CEO statement: "Our board of directors authorized several steps taken earlier this year to ensure our liquidity due to the uncertainty facing the economy. Our operating results since reopening our stores in May have been very good. The board’s decision today to pay a special dividend, provides returns to Havertys stockholders, maintains a safeguard against potential headwinds, and preserves capital for potential opportunities."

Source: Press Release

Shares are currently under a trading halt.