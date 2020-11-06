Nokia (NOK -0.6% ) Chief Marketing Officer Barry French is stepping down at the end of the year.

That's according to new CEO Pekka Lundmark, who said on LinkedIn that “I appreciate the support he has given me since I took on the role of Nokia CEO, particularly given that I know he has been considering a change."

French has been with the company since 2006, FierceWireless notes, playing a part in the acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent, and taking responsibility for Nokia's brand in 2014.

It's not clear whether or how French would be replaced in the role.