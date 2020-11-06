Continental Resources says near sale of water assets to pay down debt
Nov. 06, 2020 2:38 PM ETContinental Resources, Inc. (CLR)CLRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Continental Resources (CLR -7.7%) slides after swinging to a Q3 loss of $0.22/share vs. a $0.43/share profit in the same period last year, and revenues fall 37% Y/Y to $690M.
- Continental maintains full-year production guidance of 155-165K bbl/day of oil and 800M-820M cf/day of natural gas, with year-end 2020 exit rate production of 315K-325K boe/day.
- The company lowers to top end of guidance for full-year production expense to $3.50-$3.75/boe from $3.50-$4.00/boe.
- During its earnings conference call, Continental said it executed a non-binding term sheet with investment firm Sixth Street for a non-controlling interest in its water infrastructure assets for an undisclosed sum, a move that would help the company pay down debt.
- Continental said it has $5.63B in total debt but is projecting its debt to drop below $5B by the end of 2021.
- The company also said it has resumed all production curtailed during Q2, and it expects to run two drilling rigs in the Bakken and three in Oklahoma through the end of the year.
- earnings call slides