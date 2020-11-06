Long-term unemployment still in a V-shaped resurgence

The October employment report was strong across the board, especially for a month where businesses are still trying to recover from lockdown measures and without federal jobless benefits.

The full-percentage-point drop in the unemployment rate was particularly impressive given that the labor force participation rate rose to 61.7% from 61.4%.

Permanent job losses also ticked down to 3.68M from 3.76M in September.

But one concerning trend continued as as the number long-term unemployment rose substantially again.

The number of those unemployed 27 week and over rose to 3.56M in October from 2.41M the month before. The percentage of those unemployed in that category rose to 32.5% from 19.1%.

Many have ticked over from the earlier category, with those jobless 15 to 26 weeks fell to 2.62M in October from 4.92M, down to 23.9% from 39%.

The percentage of long-term unemployed is in the midst of a V-shaped rebound. It plunged down to 4.1% in April, its lowest level in 67 years, as payrolls plunged by more than 20M as the country locked down, causing the ranks of the newly jobless to soar.

Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton, called the trend "worrisome".

"Those unemployed more than six months accept lower paying jobs when reemployed, suffer mental and physical health problems," Swonk tweeted.

"The ranks of those having to accept part-time instead of full-time employment jumped by nearly 400k, which raised red flags about the quality of jobs created," she said. "Much of the low hanging fruit in leisure and hospitaly and travel and tourism has been picked."

The unemployment rate in leisure and hospitality is still at 16.3%.