American International Group (AIG -1.6% ) is considering an initial public offering or a private sale of almost 20% of its life and retirement business in a first step to divest the unit, executives said during the insurer's earnings call this morning.

That differs from MetLife's approach to spinning off its Brighthouse unit in 2017 through the distribution of about 80% of the U.S. retail unit to MetLife shareholders. MetLife eventually divested the rest of its stake in Brighthouse through a secondary stock offering.

"We currently contemplate either an IPO or a private sale of up to 19.9% of Life and Retirement, followed by one or more dispositions of our remaining ownership interest over time," said AIG President Peter Zaffino on the call.

He added that AIG doesn't plan to break up the life and retirement unit and is aiming to complete the separation in 2021.

AIG plans to use the proceeds to reduce debt, Chief Financial Officer Mark Lyons said.

The decision to separate the life and retirement unit from AIG was announced on Oct. 26, but the company said it hadn't yet made any decisions on how it would do that.

See AIG's total debt over the past 10 years: