The FDA's Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee voted 8-1 (2 uncertain) that the Phase 3 EMERGE study (the one that was successful at the higher dose) evaluating Biogen's (NASDAQ:BIIB) aducanumab in patients with mild Alzheimer's disease (AD) was not enough to demonstrate efficacy.

The sister study, ENGAGE, failed.

Shares will be poised for a significant drop when trading resumes.

Developing....

Though Biogen is halted, biotech ETFs are selling off, the SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI -2.8% ) and the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB -2.3% ).

Update: The committee voted 7-0 (4 uncertain) that the Phase 1 study, PRIME, failed to demonstrate supporting evidence of efficacy. It voted 5-0 (6 uncertain) that the company presented strong evidence of aducanumab's pharmacodynamic effect on AD.