Palantir +19% on potential Biden victory; Hedgeye adds to Best Idea Short list
- Hedgeye sees more than a 50% downside for Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) over the next 6-12 months due to the lack of enterprise adoption even after 17 years in business and three relaunches.
- Palantir shares are currently up 18.6% as Joe Biden moves closer to a U.S. presidential election.
- Many market watchers expect a defense spending cut under Biden. Palantir counts the U.S. Defense Department among its clients and its software costs less than that of many traditional defense contractors, making Biden's election a potential tailwind.
