T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) is up 5.1% - and while it's pulled off its best price of the session, it's still reached an all-time high today, and a market cap of nearly $155B.

That comes after powerhouse Q3 earnings where it consolidated gains from its Sprint acquisition, leading the industry in subscriber adds and topping revenue expectations.

In response, J.P. Morgan raised its price target to $150, now implying 22% upside, and calling the stock a Top Idea.

The quarter was strong with postpaid net adds easily clearing expectations, the firm says.

It's expecting T-Mobile's "beat/raise cycle" to extend for years, and raising expectations for 2020 results (pro forma) on postpaid subscriptions and EBITDA, with its Q4 now above consensus.