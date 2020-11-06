After yesterday's Q3 beats and raised full-year outlook, BTIG upgrades Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) from Neutral to Buy with a $76 price target.

Analyst Gray Powell cites strong recent market fieldwork around the company and thinks the company can continue to gain market share in its core markets.

Powell also sees Cloudflare Teams as a "very compelling growth opportunity."

NET shares are currently up 11.9% to $64.91.

Previously: Cloudflare +9% after Q3 beats, raised full-year outlook (Nov. 05 2020)

Deeper dive: Cloudflare Q3 earnings call transcript.