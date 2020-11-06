The energy sector (XLE -2.1% ) faces renewed pressure as crude oil prices tumble today, trimming this week's gain to ~1% while the remaining 10 S&P sectors show week-to-date gains of at least 2.9%.

December WTI crude (CL1:COM) closed -4.3% to $37.14/bbl, while January Brent settled -3.6% to $39.45/bbl.

Rising COVID infections, with the U.S. becoming the first country to report 100K cases in one day is a "worst-case demand destruction scenario" for oil, Mizuho Securities' Bob Yawger says, adding other headwinds include the lack of U.S. stimulus bill, rising production from countries like Libya and Norway, a widening WTI contango curve and low refining margins.

"Crude oil is very sensitive to the stimulus expectations, which just took a hit for the worse," Yawger says, referring to Senate Majority Leader McConnell's comments that improving U.S. economic statistics showed that Congress should enact a smaller coronavirus stimulus package.

Notable movers include HFC -5% , OKE -5.3% , OXY -4.5% , MRO -3.2% , VLO -3.4% , PSX -3.4% , COP -2.9% , EOG -2.7% , HP -2.7% , KMI -2.9% .

