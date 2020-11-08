This base forecast, which assumes average U.S. GDP growth of 2.9% annually from 2020 to 2025, has a 55% likelihood of occurring, said the report's authors. They also presented bull and bear cases.

Private equity assets under management may be poised to grow 28% to $5.8T by the end of 2025 (vs. $4.5T at year-end 2019), according to a report recently issued by the Deloitte Center for Financial Services.

Under the bull case, which uses a 2.4% annual U.S. GDP growth assumption, PE AUM would increase to $6.0T by 2025.

The bear case, with a 11.5% average GDP growth assumption, sees PE funds' AUM rising to $5.3T.

"The demand for PE funds is increasing as high returns and perceived low volatility continue to drive inflows from both existing and new institutional investors," explain the report's authors.

In other words, it's the search for yield. In 2020, 66% of institutional investors invested in PE, up from 57% in 2016.

"With bond and public equity return expectations unlikely to rise in the near future, many pension funds are increasing their private capital investments to meet these increased return targets," the report said.

Also in PE funds' favor are new regulations that will give retail investors access to PE investing. In June 2020, the Department of Labor provided guidance that PE in retirement plans meets existing ERISA fiduciary requirements, which would allow defined contribution plans to invest in PE. Thus, 401(k) assets could boost PE AUM in the long term, but Deloitte expects the regulation to have a limited impact of up to $50B per year over the forecast period.

Then in August 2020, the SEC broadened the definition of accredited investors to include individuals and entities that are financially knowledgeable.

The report doesn't address whether the regulations might revert back if there's a new administration in January 2021.

Publicly traded private equity firms: Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX), KKR (NYSE:KKR), Apollo Global (NYSE:APO), Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG), Ares Management (NYSE:ARES).