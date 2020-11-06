S&P, Nasdaq close out best week in 7 months
Nov. 06, 2020 4:03 PM ETSP500, COMP.IND, XLP, XLEBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor8 Comments
- The broader market snapped its win streak but still chalked up strong gains in a wild and busy election week.
- The S&P (SP500) closed down 0.03% and the Nasdaq (COMP) ended up 0.04%, in the green (barely today) for five-straight sessions.
- Both indexes posted their best weekly gains since April 5, in the volatile sessions as the economy shut down. The S&P ended this week up 7.3% and the Nasdaq jumped 9%.
- The action tilted negative today, with seven of 11 S&P sectors in the red.
- Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:XLP) +0.4% was the best performer. Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) -2.2% brought up the rear as crude tumbled 3.5%.
- Among the Fab 5 megacaps, only Microsoft managed a gain today.
- Earnings drove the individual names, with News Corp. the best performer and industrial Flowserve seeing the biggest decline in the S&P.
- Rates rebounded and have clawed back about half of what they lost after Election Day, thanks to a very strong October employment report. The 10-year Treasury yield rose about 4 basis points to 0.82%, just above its 200-day moving average.