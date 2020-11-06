Fitch Ratings affirms Germany's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating at AAA, the highest investment-grade level, and keeps its outlook at stable.

"Germany's diversified, high value-added economy, strong institutions and track record of sound public finances" have "enabled a robust policy response to the pandemic shock," Fitch says.

Fitch's forecast implies that Germany's GDP will be 1 percentage point lower at the end of 2021 compare to where it was before the COVID-19 shock. That compares with a 3 pp gap for the eurozone as a whole.

