Entergy (ETR -1.8% ) estimates $220M-$250M in restoration costs will be required for the repair or replacement of its electric facilities in areas with damage from Hurricane Zeta, including $165-185M at Entergy Louisiana and $50-60M at Entergy New Orleans.

The storm caused damage and disruption to portions of Entergy's service area in Louisiana, but the preliminary estimate does not include the cost of damage incurred to a transmission line in southeast Louisiana, which "could be significant."

What's more, Zeta was the fourth major storm to hit the company's service area this year, following Laura - which "devastated the region and catapulted the company into its largest restoration effort" - Sally and Delta.

Entergy says it is "considering all available avenues to recover storm-related costs... including accessing funded storm reserve escrows and securitization."