Flowserve (FLS -9.4% ) is today's biggest decliner on the S&P 500 after reporting better than forecast Q3 earnings but also announcing potential revisions to more than six years of accounting results.

Flowserve says an accounting review recognized an "incurred but not reported" liability during 2014 that extended through Q2 2020, with the cumulative effect resulting in "an increase in liabilities including an IBNR for unasserted asbestos claims of ~$66M, as well as an increase to total assets of ~$23M and a decrease to retained earnings of ~$43M as of June 30."

The company does not have an increased view of risk related to asbestos litigation or a change in expectations for future cash flows.

Looking forward, Flowserve says it is "increasingly optimistic that our markets have stabilized, and we can expect a return to growth in 2021 as the world recovers from the COVID pandemic."