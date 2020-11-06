The European Union is set to begin imposing tariffs next week on $4B of U.S. imports including planes and plane parts in retaliation over U.S. subsidies for Boeing (NYSE:BA).

A majority of EU governments back the tariffs, which are expected to be put in place after a meeting of EU trade ministers on Monday.

Tariffs are due to be placed on U.S. planes and parts, fruits, nuts and other farm produce, processed products such as orange juice, certain spirits and a variety of other goods from construction equipment to casino tables.

The U.S. already has tariffs on $7.5B of EU and British goods in relation to a parallel case over subsidies for European planemaker Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY).

The move will place the long-running trade dispute front and center for the next U.S. administration, regardless of the winner in the presidential election.