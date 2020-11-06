Comex December copper climbed for the fifth straight session, rising more than 2% to $3.174/lb. ($6,997/metric ton) in brisk trade, as Chinese smelters scramble to pick up concentrate on the spot market in the face of an escalating fight between the Chinese and Australian governments.

Today's action lifts the metal's recovery to 63% since the height of the pandemic induced selloff, which sent the copper price crashing to below $2.00/lb.

Reports that China has unofficially banned Australian copper concentrate imports have forced refiners in the country, responsible for more than half the world's copper consumption, to drastically lower treatment and refining charges.

"The timing couldn't have been worse," an Australian-based copper concentrate trader tells Reuters. "The one area that is not struggling with COVID-19 impacts to logistics is Australia, and that's the place they have banned. The South Americans will use this as leverage."

Potentially relevant tickers include BHP, RIO, VALE, TECK, SCCO, HBM, OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY, OTCQX:FSUMF, OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY, OTC:ANFGF, OTCPK:FQVLF

ETFs: COPX, JJCTF, CPER, JJC