China signed its first term deal to buy liquefied natural gas from a U.S. exporter - Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) - since the trade war disrupted deliveries, possibly a sign of confidence that U.S.-China relations could be normalizing.

China's Foran Energy Group today signed a framework agreement with Cheniere to purchase 26 cargoes during 2021-25.

Chinese firms had stopped signing longer-term supply contracts with U.S. exporters after the government imposed tariffs on shipments in retaliation to U.S. levies on Chinese goods in 2018.

The company's deal with Foran comes shortly after the completion of PipeChina natural gas pipeline system, which allows third-party access to Chinese LNG terminals and natural gas pipelines, Cheniere Executive VP Anatol Feygin said during today's earnings conference call.

"We do not see this as a one-off," Feygin said on the call. "We think this as a whole cadre of companies that we can engage with for years and look forward to continued success and continued traction there."