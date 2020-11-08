Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is using its operation in France to test a linear channel offering - one with real-time programs, appearing on a set schedule.

If that sounds to you a lot like Netflix has invented ... television, you're not far off. It's a well known (if usually light-hearted) complaint that Netflix's sea of content leaves users spending inordinate amounts of time just trying to decide what to watch rather than watching. A chance to turn it on like a TV channel solves that issue.

Netflix had previously run a small test for a "Shuffle Play" option that took part of the decision-making process back; it wasn't real-time, but played recommended programming (at random) to a user sample.

But that feature had some personalization, whereas the new linear channel looks more like a traditional cable/TV channel, with the same content for everyone who tunes in.

The new feature, called Netflix Direct, will only be available in the test on Web browsers rather than on set-top boxes. It's rolled out to some parts of France, with plans to expand in that country in December.

And the company chose France for the test due to particular consumption patterns, namely France's predilection for a "lean back" experience of watching traditional TV.

What do you think - do you get "decision fatigue" trying to navigate Netflix's cavernous content library?