The U.S. election is expected to drag out well past the weekend as recounts and legal challenges play out.

Major TV networks have not declared a winner.

Further updates are expected throughout the weekend as the huge number of mail-in ballots, military ballots and provisional ballots continue to be processed. The totals as they stand now in key states are below.

Pennsylvania: Biden 49.6% vs. Trump 49.2%.

Nevada: Biden 49.8% vs. Trump 48.0%.

Arizona: Biden 49.6% vs. Trump 48.6%.

Georgia: Biden 49.5% vs. Trump 49.3%.

Also in Georgia, both U.S. Senate races are heading for a runoff on January 5, 2021 as they stand now.

The cases remain too close to call, and lawsuits are pending. Judges in Michigan, Georgia and Pennsylvania have ruled against GOP disputes over the election results. A judge in Philadelphia has asked the two political sides to reach an agreement without an order over the number of observers allowed, the AP reported.

Check out Seeking Alpha's Stocks to Watch article for a list of some of election safe haven plays and a rundown on key events for next week.