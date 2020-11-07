While the Q3 earnings season has been overwhelmed by the focus of investors on the U.S. election (see the latest), a look back by Bank of America shows that 67% of S&P 500 companies have beaten estimates on both the top and bottom line. That tally is well above the average of 38% of double beats and would be the strongest proportion since Reg. FD.

BofA: "3Q EPS rose 1% to $38.08 (-10% y/y), up 16% since the start of October, marking the second biggest beat in history following last quarter’s record beat of 21%. Sales beat by 2%, and net margins (ex-Fins) bounced back to 11.1%, just 11bps shy of one year ago!"

The chart below from BofA puts an exclamation point on the big quarter amid pandemic pressures.

The firm notes that small caps smashed it, with the S&P SmallCap 600 index Q3 earnings besting consensus expectations by 50%, driven by Consumer Discretionary, Financials and Industrials.

Analysts were a bit handicapped during the quarter with many companies not providing guidance. The question now might be: Will there be a big push higher of consensus estimates after U.S. corporations showed some pandemic resiliency?

