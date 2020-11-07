The Associated Press, NBC, Edison Research, Fox News and CNN project that Joe Biden has won the U.S. presidency after factoring in the latest batch of votes this morning.

Specifically, they project Pennsylvania's electoral votes go to Biden, putting him over 270. Pennsylvania is the subject of GOP challenges to mail-in ballots (estimated at 3K to 4K). Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina and Nevada have yet to be called for either candidate.

Legal challenges and recounts in some other states are still possible.

