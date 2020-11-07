Podcasting industry consolidation momentum moves on: Both Sony (NYSE:SNE) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) have been connected to talks to acquire podcast network Wondery - a deal that would top those so far in podcasting.

Those companies are prominent in the reports even as Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) looks to have bowed out.

Wondery is the producer of hit podcasts Dirty John (later adapted to a TV series) and Dr. Death. It's looking for about $300M-$400M in a sale.

And a $400M sale would top what Spotify (podcasting's biggest dealmaker so far) paid for Ringer and Gimlet Media, and Sirius XM's (NASDAQ:SIRI) deal for Stitcher. And The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) reached a deal to acquire well-known podcast player Serial.

Both Sony and Apple have made some smaller-scale podcasting deals, but a deal for Wondery would vault one of them into big-player role in the burgeoning industry.