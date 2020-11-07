The S&P 500 (SP500) and the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) had their best weekly performance in seven months as stocks went from one strength to another despite the absence of a clear winner in the presidential election and a host of other market-moving factors.

The S&P ended this week up 7.3% and the Nasdaq jumped 9%.

Those were the biggest gains since the week of April 5. Then, the S&P jumped 12.1% and the Nasdaq rose 10.6%, but that was in the midst of the lockdowns when both averages saw double-digit swings.

Every sector of the S&P finished higher for the week, with an interesting trade developing after a selloff that hit tech the worst the week before.

Following a rally on Monday, Election Day Tuesday brought an even bigger rally as the polls showing a Democratic sweep of the White House and Senate saw money head into cyclicals. The next two days saw megacaps gain and have their typical outsize effect on the major averages, as investors went into the new safety stocks that had soared during the lockdown summer.

All 11 S&P sectors finished in the green. And the three top leaders indicated the broad gains in a unique week. There were growth, defensive and cyclicals stocks joining the overall rally.

The SPDR S&P Information Technology Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK) gained the most thanks to that post-election rally, rising 9.7%.

But those stocks weren’t just the safety names of Apple and Microsoft. The semiconductor equipment names rose sharply on expectations that a win for now-President Elect Joe Biden would improve diplomatic relations with China.

Semiconductor equipment stocks have strong exposure to China and felt pressure earlier this year from President Donald Trump administration's supplier ban for SMIC.

Last week, Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) rose 19.7%, Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) gained 19.1% and KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) rose 17.5%.

Following XLK was the SPDR S&P Healthcare Sector (NYSEARCA:XLV), which gained 8.1%.

The sector got a double tailwind from the prospect of a divided government, where it looked like it would avoid a Democratic-led administration and Senate that would bring a public healthcare option that would compete with insurers, but also would avoid a GOP win that would put pressure on drug prices.

Biogen Idec (NASDAQ:BIIB) led the week, up 30.5% despite the hitting a roadblock in its Alzheimer’s treatment.

Rounding out the top three was the cyclical SPDR S&P Basic Materials Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XLB), which hit an all-time high.

Metals climbed on the back of a weaker dollar, with gold rising 4%, silver gaining 8% and copper up 3.5%.

Under the Radar

Interest rates probably told a better tale of how the markets were reacting to the election politics this past week.

The 10-year Treasury yield was at 0.87% on the Friday before election week, having climbed up from a recent low of 0.76%.

The selloff in bonds and rise in yields continued into Election Day, with the prospects of a big stimulus package being passed if a Blue Wave came to pass. The 10-year yield hit a high of 0.94% midday on Tuesday, the highest level since March.

By Thursday, with the prospects of an election decision being perhaps more than a week away, the yield dropped to 0.72%.

But as there was more clarity about the election, the yield rose again, going back up to 0.82%, right around the 200-day moving average.