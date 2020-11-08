Election volatility risk: Is January the new November?

Investor focus is turning to the Senate after major networks declared Democrat Joe Biden winner of the U.S. presidential election, though Republicans have sued over ballot counting and President Trump said his campaign will file additional lawsuits.

What's happening? Both Senate seats in Georgia, a state Biden appeared to flip blue, are headed to a runoff election on Jan. 5.

Why is it important? Seats in North Carolina and Alaska are still too early to call, but will likely go to the GOP. If that's the case, Republicans would hold the Senate 50-48. The last two seats in Georgia could potentially end up with the Democrats - and if Kamala Harris is Vice President - then Democrats could gain a majority (VPs can provide tie-breaking votes).

Wait, why a runoff? Under the Peach State's election laws, candidates must receive an outright majority to win. A final count left Republican incumbent David Perdue with 49.8% of the vote and Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff with 47.8%. In a second race, neither GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler or Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock were able to gain a majority.

The significance of those races, which could potentially end up with Democrats controlling the White House, Senate and House of Representatives, means January is "the new November" in terms of election volatility risk, said Michael Purves, CEO of Tallbacken Capital. This is evident when looking at contracts for the VIX, the stock market's fear gauge, stretching out into the months ahead.

So far, U.S. stock indexes have registered their biggest weekly gains since April this past week, as investors bet Biden would win the Oval Office and Republicans would hold on to the Senate. That would leave a Congress that could check left-leaning or progressive initiatives on taxes or regulations that might squeeze corporations, big business and Wall Street.