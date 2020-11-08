Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 9th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.06 (-50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $44.16M (-59.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, OR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Osisko Gold Royalties: Revenues Hit Post-Brucejack-Buyback High