International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 9th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.46 (+21.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.29B (+1.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, IFF has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward.