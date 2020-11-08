Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 9th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.05 (+350.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $195.22M (+20.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, HL has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.

