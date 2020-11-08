Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 9th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.50 (-2.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $304.71M (+1.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BKI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.