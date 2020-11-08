Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 9th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.37 (-362.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $69.84M (+11.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TLND has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.