Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 9th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.11 (-66.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $272.37M (-18.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, STAY has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.