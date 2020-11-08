Intercept Pharma (NASDAQ:ICPT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 9th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.94 (+25.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $78.6M (+26.9% Y/Y).

Analyst expects 3Q net Ocaliva sales of $77.0M.

Over the last 2 years, ICPT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 2 downward.