Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 9th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.25 (+123.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $282.59M (+27.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NBIX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.