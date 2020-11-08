The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 9th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.38 (-40.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $78.5M (-2.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, REAL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 1 downward.