Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, November 9th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.28 (+74.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $90.09M (+17.6% Y/Y).

Pot stocks have posted large gains in the last week, with Canopy Growth gaining almost 23% for the week after more states legalized recreational and medical use of marijuana.

Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris said at the debate a Biden administration would decriminalize marijuana at a federal level and expunge criminal records of people with marijuana-related offenses.

Over the last 1 year, CGC has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 8 downward.