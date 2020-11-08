McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 9th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.90 (-10.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.37B (-1.1% Y/Y).

The company reported global comp sales of -2.2%, U.S. comps of +4.6%, international operated markets -4.4% and international developmental licensed of -10.1%.

Analyst expects operating margin of 40.8%.

Over the last 2 years, MCD has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 24 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 20 upward revisions and 0 downward.