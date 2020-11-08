Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 9th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.72 vs. $0.11 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.3B (-26.7% Y/Y).

Analyst expects capex estimate of $399.8M vs guidance of ~$400M.

Over the last 2 years, OXY has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.