Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 9th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.33 (+106.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $297M (+32.8% Y/Y).

Analyst expects gold production of (oz) 141.86K, silver production of (koz) 5,534 and palladium production of (koz) 6K.

Over the last 2 years, WPM has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.

