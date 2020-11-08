Air Lease (NYSE:AL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 9th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.24 (-31.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $523.24M (-1.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.

