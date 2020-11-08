DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 9th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 vs. actual -$0.06 in Q3 2019 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $106.92M (+81.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, DHT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.