Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 9th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$2.22 vs. actual $2.23 in Q3 2019 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $17.17M (-99.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NCLH has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.