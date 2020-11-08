Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 9th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.07 (+12.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $105.76M (+87.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PLUG has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.

Shares are up 496.8% YTD.