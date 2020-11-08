Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 9th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.05 (-16.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $132.24M (+43.8% Y/Y).

Analyst expects gross margin of34.2%.

Over the last 1 year, BYND has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward.