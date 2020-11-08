Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 9th, before market open.

The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.74 (-9.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $991.43M (-40.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, BIP has beaten FFO estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.