Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 9th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.20 (+60.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $54.91M (+14.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TLRY has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 13 downward.