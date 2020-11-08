RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 9th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (+9.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $287.35M (+23.1% Y/Y).

Analyst expects billings of $293.2M.

Over the last 2 years, RNG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.