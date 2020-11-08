The U.S. Department of Justice's lawsuit to block Visa's (NYSE:V) acquisition of Plaid could have implications far beyond Visa and affect how consumers pay for their purchases.

The suit alleges that Visa seeks to acquire Plaid, which allows financial apps to access consumer's bank and other financial information to facilitate digital transaction, to prevent Plaid from offering a pay-by-bank product that would be a threat to Visa's credit and debit cards, thus reduce competition from non-card payment systems.

In its defense, Visa says it "faces intense competition from a variety of players," but Plaid isn't one of them. It said the acquisition will give consumers more choices in managing their money and financial data.

Though pay-by-bank options already exist, they're mostly used to pay bills online through checking account or for person-to-person bank payments, like Zelle. They're not often used as a payment option for shopping online.

Still, banks may not have an incentive to provide non-card-based payment systems since many banks issue debit cards and receive fees for transactions when consumers use them.

Digital wallets, meanwhile, sometimes use both debit cards and bank transfers. PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), in a partnership with Visa, agreed to give equal priority to bank transfers and card to fund its digital wallets. And consumers are increasingly using PayPal's Venmo and Square's (NYSE:SQ) Cash App to manage their cash and pay for purchases, which may also bypass card payment systems.

Visa stock performance lags the rival Mastercard's, PayPal's and the broader S&P 500 over the past six months: